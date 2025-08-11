Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,270,379,000 after buying an additional 231,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $241.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

