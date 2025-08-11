PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.