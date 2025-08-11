Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 239 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $134.41 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $233.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

