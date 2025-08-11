Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after buying an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after buying an additional 594,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,251,000 after buying an additional 822,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,447,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,297,000 after buying an additional 1,020,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

