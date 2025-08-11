Mainsail Asset Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

