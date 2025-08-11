Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 18,347 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 84,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

