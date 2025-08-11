Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.