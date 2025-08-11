Gouws Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $230.84 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.14 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

