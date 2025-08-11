Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $357,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $699.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $705.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

