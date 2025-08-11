Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 101,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

