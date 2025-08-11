Trust Asset Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 355,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 169.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 798.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,273,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in American International Group by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

