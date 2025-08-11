Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Atlassian by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $168.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $137.27 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $1,424,233.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 291,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,878.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $1,424,233.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,878.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,163 shares of company stock valued at $104,577,447. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

