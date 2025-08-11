iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.