Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.73 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

