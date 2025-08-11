Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,913,000 after buying an additional 3,415,237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $64.35.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.