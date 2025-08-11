Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

