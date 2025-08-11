Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

