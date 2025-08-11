Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $139,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 33,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $425.68 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.12. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

