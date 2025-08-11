Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 255.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.77, for a total transaction of $3,049,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,466.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,376. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $593.99 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

