Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5%

KMI stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

