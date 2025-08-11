Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $227.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

