Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $219,110,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after buying an additional 1,167,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,103,000 after buying an additional 1,026,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,112,000 after buying an additional 1,012,067 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $78,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $105.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.