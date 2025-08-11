Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $8,427,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $188.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

