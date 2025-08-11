American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $206.51 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

