Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 61,640.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $3,571,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $351,943,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $223.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.