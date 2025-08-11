Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 338.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:MCO opened at $515.63 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.52. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.