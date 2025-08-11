Cypress Capital Group Acquires 9,815 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 376,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $125.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

