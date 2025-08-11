Virtu Financial LLC Buys 9,798 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 332.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ameren by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE AEE opened at $101.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

