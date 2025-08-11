Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:EFX opened at $239.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.55 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.