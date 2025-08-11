Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,641,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $170.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $115.62 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.