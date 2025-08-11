Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,124.20 on Monday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,054.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.12.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

