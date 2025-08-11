AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,694 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $106,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,704,000 after acquiring an additional 256,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,422,000 after acquiring an additional 210,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

MSI opened at $454.12 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.