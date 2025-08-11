Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EOG opened at $116.09 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

