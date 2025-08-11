Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,852 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 172.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 832,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 679,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after purchasing an additional 566,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $93.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

