Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 584.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.