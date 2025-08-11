1,135 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,142,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,795,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $232.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.94 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

