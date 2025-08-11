Cooper Financial Group Buys 563 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $275.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.72. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.