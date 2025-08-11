Trust Asset Management LLC Has $545,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.25 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

