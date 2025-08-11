Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

