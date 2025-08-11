SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

