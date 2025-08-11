Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.55 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4,687.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 880,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after buying an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,848,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at $31,160,004.40. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,479 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.86.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

