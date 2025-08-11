Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

