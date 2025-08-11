iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $220.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.