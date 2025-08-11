SouthState Corp Sells 146 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,081,000 after purchasing an additional 648,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.