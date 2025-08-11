Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,780 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $63,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $333.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $573,034.38. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.