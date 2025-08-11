Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $41,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $727.68 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $745.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $697.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.19.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

