16,392 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 1,289.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $69.40 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

