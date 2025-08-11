Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 129,056 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,320.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CL opened at $84.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

