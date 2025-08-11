Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $430.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.83.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

