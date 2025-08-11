Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.69.

TRV stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

